East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt. Well, East Texas, Fall has finally arrived...a few weeks late, but it is here. We should remain fairly cool through Tuesday, then we warm up a bit into Thursday with highs reaching the upper 80s. Skies are expected to be sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, then partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance for showers and a few thundershowers very late on Thursday night. On Friday morning, a very strong cold front is expected to move with isolated thunderstorms expected and much cooler air likely to move in. A very windy Friday is expected as well with a NW wind near 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph possible. Lows this weekend are expected to drop into the middle 40s in the morning with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and the lower 70s on Sunday. Plentiful sunshine is likely this weekend as well.