East Texas roadwork projects for the week of Oct. 7

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews on Monday plan to conduct edge repair work on FM 16 between FM 14 and US 271, and culvert repairs on SH 110S just north of Whitehouse. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control on FM 16, and an arrow board and cones on SH 110S. Maintenance and Special Jobs crews resume base repair operations on SH 110N at various locations between I-20 and FM 16. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Additionally, crews will be removing large signs at several locations including on US 69/S Broadway Ave. in front of the mall entrance. Sweeping operations will also be conducted at various locations.