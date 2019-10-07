East Texas Ag News: Watch for pond turn over from recent hot days, little rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Recent weather patterns of very hot days and little rain can set up the perfect conditions for a pond to turn over.
Warm water rises and warm water holds less oxygen than colder water.
According to county extension agents, we can expect to have a very warm layer of water on the surface of our ponds due to the recent warm weather.
And if a cold front were to come through our area with wind, it would cool off the top layer of water and cause that water to move to the bottom of the pond. The result is an occurrence we know as a pond turning over.
If this happens it will affect the fish as they struggle to find oxygenated water.
It happens naturally, but you need to be aware since it could kill off larger fish in your pond.
Don’t forget, you can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.