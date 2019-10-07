Better East Texas: Bodycams, dashcams reveal first responders in action

These recording devices were met with mixed feelings early on, but they have proven to be vital in showing our first responders in action. This technology is most impactful when it captures our first responders using their training and judgment and saving lives. Recently, when a tanker truck flipped over the side of the largest overpass in Lufkin, first responders moved into action. It was unknown to the police units that arrived first if the cargo was flammable or not, and you hear that on the video. Officers were cautious but once they heard the screams of the driver of the truck who was pinned in the wreckage that plunged several stories, they acted. They knew at that point they had to move to save lives regardless of potential threat they were facing.