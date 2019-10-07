Author of Earl Campbell, Yards After Contact talks about the book

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The author of the book Earl Campbell, Yards After Contact, sat down with us to talk about it.
The author, Asher Price, is not even a sports writer, but he’s interested in the hometown favorite model, that being a Tyler Rose.
A New Yorker growing up watching football and like everyone else, he was enamored by number 34, what he’s doing at that level running over people, the Monday night football game, people still remember that game. What was Price’s impression of Early Campbell when he was a kid watching as a fan?
“Well Earl was a legend for me,” said Price. “He was larger than life, he was a Paul Bunyan like character. So the more I learned about Earl and the things that were going on around him, when he gets to the University of Texas to play football, he’s not the first African-American to play there, but he’s among the first and so that gave me a chance to write about the long road of the integration of the team at UT.” Price said. “Writing about Houston and the strange urban cowboy moment where you have Bum Phillips as the coach and all this fun stuff and country-western music happening in Houston. So the book goes in lots of different directions because Earl’s career trajectory kind of matches this interesting, changing time in Texas.”
At that time, we were talking about Earl while he was growing up here in Smith County, Tyler, Texas, integration was the way of the world. When he got a chance to visit with him, did Earl talk much about that?
“Yeah, that’s what he was most interested in talking about,” Price said. “He’s born in 1955, a year after the Brown vs. Board of Education ruling, which orders the schools to desegregate, but of course just because the courts rule something, they ruled it with all due deliberate speed and so that was not very fast in these parts,” Price said.
So when you read and learn about Earl Campbell, when you know about his history, Price believes it still resonates today.
“I think that’s definitely true,” said Price. “For one thing, he’s beloved, he’s an easy-going guy, a country guy, and that has a lot to do with his Tyler roots.
