Family, friends gather to remember woman struck on Highway 64

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One week after an East Texas woman was struck and killed walking home from work, her family and friends gathered to remember her.
Lauren Davenport was walking along Highway 64 and Thompson Lane, in Tyler, when she was hit by multiple vehicles.
Today, family and friends remembered her and called for justice.
“I remember she’d wear the pigtails, the afro puffs, she’s just going to be her,” recalled a former coworker of Lauren Davenport at the memorial balloon release held in her honor Sunday afternoon. “She was a beautiful person, but we got to understand this is God’s doing, we can’t justify what happened.”
Friends and family of Davenport recalled happy memories of their friend “La La”, today.
“Just hearing her voice; she had an amazing spirit,” said Davenport’s soon-to-be sister-in-law. “I had so much joy just talking to her because I know she was making my brother happy.”
Those gathered today also shared their pain.
“It just upsets me because we had so many plans and when I found out about the accident, it killed me,” said Davenport’s friend Christina. “I’m not ready to let her go. I’m not ready to say goodbye. I just want to wake up and it be a really bad dream.”
Most of the afternoon was spent holding onto each other.
“We’re here for you and we’re going to continue to be here for you and uplift you,” said Davenport’s mother-in-law, Cynthia, to her son Daunte Shead, Davenport’s fiancee. “It’s not a goodbye. It’s not a goodbye. She’s looking down and she’s got her hands around you.”
While remembering their friend, they called for justice.
“Justice will be served to you whoever you are, they will find you. Even if you don’t turn yourself in they eventually will find you,” said Davenport’s former coworker. “I just ask if you’re out there, just turn yourself in and at least give this family some closure.”
Davenport’s mother-in-law said she hopes to see more lights and sidewalks in the area where Davenport was killed.
DPS is still investigating the accident and has not yet released any names of who may be responsible.
