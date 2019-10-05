Panola County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding teenager listed as a runaway

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing teenager.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they are looking for 16-year old Julianne Rachall who is listed as a runaway.
The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing white or light gray hoodie with green shorts. She was also last seen walking southbound on US 59 north between FM 2792 and FM 124.
They are asking for anyone with any information to call them at 903-693-0333.
