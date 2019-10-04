East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt. Just a few showers/thundershowers are possible for the next few hours across portions of ETX. Most will stay dry. On Saturday, once again, just a few scattered showers will be possible, most will stay dry. As we head into Sunday, the long-awaited cold front is expected to move through the area late in the day/early Monday AM and should be through all of East Texas by dawn on Monday. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially late on Sunday with the passage of the front. High Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 70s. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the middle to upper 50s. Most of next week will be near to below normal as far as temperatures are concerned. Another Fall-Like Cold Front will move through late on Thursday. A few stronger thunderstorms may be possible with this frontal passage, so we will have to keep an eye on this one. Even cooler air is likely with this system. Highs next Friday are expected to only reach the lower to middle 70s.