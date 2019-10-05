Large amount of drugs found in Titus County search warrant, man arrested

Ladarion Brannon (Source: Titus County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 5, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:33 AM

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large amount of drugs was found after Titus County deputies executed a search warrant Friday.

According to a post from the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Oct. 4, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office served a Narcotic Search Warrant at Private Road 3061.

A search warrant turned up a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and ecstasy in Titus County. (Source: Titus County Sheriff's Office)

The post said a search of the location revealed a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the findings Ladarion Brannon, 32, was arrested for Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

The post said Ladarion Brannon was transported and booked into the Titus County Jail without incident.

