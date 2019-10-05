Gregg County deputies respond to loose elk in roadway

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who knows the owner of an loose elk that was found in the roadway to contact them.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they were dispatched to the area of Highway 322 and FM 349 in reference to an estray.
The post said when they arrived, they found an elk loose in the roadway. The post said deputies were able to persuade the elk to leave the roadway and return to a wooded area.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows the owner of the elk to contact them at 903-236-8400.
