Gilmer Buckeyes receive game ball of the week

GILMER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Week 5 saw the Gilmer Buckeyes emerge as victors.
The team defeated state champions, the Newton Eagles. The Buckeyes received the Week 5 Bailey’s Ace Hardware Game Ball.
“Our effort was unbelievable, so was theirs. It was a great game,” Coach Matt Turner said.
But last week’s game is already in the rearview mirror for the team.
“Well we’ve been talking about how you’ve got to be humble and hungry. We’ve got to move on. We’ve got to get better this week,” Turner said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.