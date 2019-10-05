City of Tyler scraps old utility metals for excess revenue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler often has to remove or replace old broken utility items.
Every year, the city awards it’s scrap metal to a bidder and gains revenue.
This year, it was awarded to Tyler Iron and Metal Company, Inc.
“Metal is collected whenever we do repairs or respond to some emergencies,” said Dr. Jimmie Johnson, utilities director for the city of Tyler. “Sometimes there’s copper piping, there’s old meters, there’s aging infrastructure at the wastewater treatment plants, augers; just different types of scrap that can’t be used anymore.”
The city declares this scrap metal as revenue.
“We do declare this scrap as a revenue because there’s money that is being obtained from it,” said Johnson.
Thanks to the work being done on the wastewater treatment plants and replacing of old pipes, the city has a lot of this scrap metal.
“Currently we have about 39,000 tonnes of scrap metal and it is bid on price per tonne.”
Johnson said the scrapping of the old metal is good for customers.
“The city is using all of its resources in the most efficient way possible,” said Johnson. “So, that the customers can get the most bang for their buck.”
