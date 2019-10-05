Bodycam footage shows man’s 2 escape attempts from Gun Barrel City police

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Newly released bodycam footage shows an Irving man escaping from a patrol car not once, but twice.
This happened back in April in Gun Barrel City.
It started with a car stuck in the mud, and ended with a man going to jail on several different charges, but not before escaping police custody two different times.
April 8, 2019, A Gun Barrel City police officer working his first day as a full-time officer responds to a call about a car stuck in the mud at a motel.
The officer approaches the car and 25-year old Jacob Ryan King who appears to be trying to get that car out of the mud.
"You got ID on you?” the officer asks. “No,” King said. “Why don't you have ID on you? You have a driver's license,” the officer asked. “No I don't,” King said.
King and the officer go back and forth and eventually:
“Okay you’re trespassing on property. Go ahead and turn around,” the officer said. “I didn’t do anything illegal,” King said. “Turn around! I’m not arresting you, I’m detaining you.”
The officer struggles to get King to follow his commands.
"I need you to turn around and put your hands behind your back. If you don't, things are going to get bad for you."
The officer eventually handcuffs King and puts him in the back of his patrol car and heads back towards the car stuck in the mud.
Moments later, he turns around and sees King running.
"Got one running on foot! Running on foot! Running west on 274 he's handcuffed and running!"
The officer, now in pursuit, eventually catching up with King in what looks like someone’s backyard.
After talking with other officers and eventually identifying King, the officer heads back to the motel with King in the back of the patrol car.
And then, King manages to get out of the car again and just like the first time he is caught.
Police say along with meth, King’s car was full of stolen items, like TV’s, microwaves, and a mini refrigerator.
Police said it appeared those stolen items came from two different motels in Gun Barrel City.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.