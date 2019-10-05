UPDATE: Missing woman with Alzheimer’s has been found

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The City of Gladewater said the missing woman has been found.
Authorities in Gladewater are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.
According to a Nixle alert, Annie Coby, 78, left from 2602 S. Rodeo in Gladewater on foot headed in an unknown direction at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday. It said she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The alert said she was wearing a brown shirt, shorts and sandals. She also has a chained bracelet on one of her wrists.
If you have seen her, please call 911.
