UPDATE: Missing woman with Alzheimer’s has been found

Annie Coby (Source: Nixle Alert)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 5, 2019 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:49 PM

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The City of Gladewater said the missing woman has been found.

Authorities in Gladewater are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

According to a Nixle alert, Annie Coby, 78, left from 2602 S. Rodeo in Gladewater on foot headed in an unknown direction at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday. It said she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The alert said she was wearing a brown shirt, shorts and sandals. She also has a chained bracelet on one of her wrists.

If you have seen her, please call 911.

