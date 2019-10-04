Wood County sheriff: Man accused of breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her

WOOD COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Houston man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home the day after he was released from jail.
Lewis Joseph Douglas is charged with burglary of a habitation, aggravated sexual assault, assault and interference with an emergency call. He was booked into jail early Friday and is being held on a collective bond of $285,000.
Douglas had just been released from jail a day before, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff Tom Castloo said a deputy responded to a home north of Quitman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, following a panic alarm sounding. The deputy was met at the door by Douglas, who claimed there was no problem. Castloo said a woman then ran out of the house and said Douglas had forced his way into the home and sexually assaulted and choked her.
Douglas was arrested at the site.
