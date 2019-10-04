WEBXTRA: Kilgore’s month-long Oktoberfest continues with downtown festivities

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Oct. 5 Kilgore Main Street will host Oktoberfest in downtown Kilgore.
The free event includes a variety of food and artisan vendors, the Reel Beer Garden, German Bites by Kilgore College culinary students, Root Beer Garden by Brookshires and a Kinder Zone filled with lots of free activities for kids. The Kinder Zone is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Entertainment will include music by local polka band the Bier Nutz, a performance by the Texas Rhythm Cloggers, dance lessons by Kilgore High School Co-Ed Dance and a performance from The Social Club.
