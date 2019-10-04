WEBXTRA: All Saints Episcopal School hosts Blessing of the Animals event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s All Saints Episcopal School hosted its annual Blessing of the Animals event Friday.
Mike Cobb, the head of school for the All Saints Episcopal School, said they have been holding the event on St. Francis Day for the past four or five years. He explained that the tradition of blessing the animals dates back many centuries.
“It’s an opportunity for our students to bring in their pets and remember loved ones,” Cobb said. “It’s also a way for us to bless them and remember their importance in our lives.”
It appeared as though dozens of people brought their pets in to be blessed by Episcopalian priests.
At one point, a priest put his hand on a little dog’s head as its owner held it.
“Bless oh Lord this little girl Maya, and be with those who love and care for her in Jesus’ name. Amen,” the priest prayed.
Cobb said the students at All Saints love the Blessing of the Animals event because they can bring their pets to school.
