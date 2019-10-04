Vintage plane was in Tyler just months before it crashes, kills 7 people

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - N.T.S.B investigators were at the scene of a vintage World War II plane crash that killed 7 people.
Six other people were injured when the B-17 plane crashed yesterday at a Connecticut airport.
N.T.S.B. officials announced around 5:00 p.m. that they are looking into the safety history of the plane and any problems it may have had in recent years.
And just a few months ago, that same bomber plane was sitting at the Tyler Pounds Airport for East Texans to fly in.
“It’s really tragic that something like this happens and it will take the F.A.A. a long time probably to try to determine what happened,” Tyler Aviation Museum President Louis Thomas says.
What we do know; seven people lost their lives after a World War II B-17 bomber crashed into an airport de-icing facility while trying to land at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
“They made a radio transmission back to the tower saying they have a problem with number 4 engine, and they are returning to land, and then as they touched down, something happened,” Thomas says.
That’s the question heavy on Louis Thomas’ mind, because he says, these planes, now used for history rides, are maintained with the utmost precaution.
“They’re in good shape, they tear them apart, rebuild them, everything, so it’s really a tragic accident this is,” Thomas says.
This particular plane, called the Flying Fortress, was just on East Texas soil a few months ago.
“They have a number of them that travel around the United States every year offering rides to the public, in these vintage airplanes,” Thomas says.
Louis Thomas is the president of the aviation museum located in the Tyler Pounds Airport, and although he understands this is an American tragedy, Thomas believes these planes are still a very important part of our history.
“We went over there and we sacrificed our people to ensure freedom for Europeans twice in the 20th century and I think that is very important that the people here understand that,” Thomas says.
Some of the victims who died in the crash were identified as firefighters, a retired police officer, and a World War II enthusiast.
