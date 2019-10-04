Tyler police release identities of suspect, victim in shooting

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police have identified a suspect and victim in a Thursday night shooting.
Police have arrested Marcus Adrian Bell Jr., 17, of Tyler, in connection with the incident. Bell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Friday, Tyler Police Department released a statement on the arrest and shooting.
About 9:55 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3500 block of Jan Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Levi Mercer, 18, who told them he had been shot in the stomach during a struggle with Bell Jr. who was also shot during the incident.
Police say Mercer was transported to an area hospital.
They later located Bell Jr. at about midnight at his residence in the 300 block of Alpine Street.
“Upon interviewing Bell it was determined that he had also been shot in the left upper thigh,” the statement reads.
Bell was then transported to an area hospital.
Police say the 9mm handgun used in the assault was found inside the home on Jan Street. Investigators say they believe the incident was related to drug activity.
Investigators obtained a warrant for Bell Jr.’s arrest and he was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital. He was booked into the Smith County Jail and his bond is set at $150,000.
