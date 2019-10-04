Tyler firefighters kick off 11th annual Turn Tyler Pink

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to Turn Tyler Pink. The Tyler Professional Firefighters Association, in partnership with the City of Tyler Fire Department, officially announced kicked off the 11th year of the event on Friday morning.
Tyler firefighters, Tyler C.A.R.E. Chairman and the coordinator of Turn Tyler Pink Event announced this year’s event at the Holiday Inn South Broadway.
The Tyler Professional Firefighter’s Association created the Tyler Firefighter Cancer Awareness & Relief Effort (C.A.R.E) to raise money for local firefighter families battling cancer and to support other women’s cancer organizations in East Texas.
Turn Tyler Pink is an effort to educate the public about breast cancer during the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Firefighters will be selling T-shirts from 5 to 7 p.m. on the square in downtown Tyler.
