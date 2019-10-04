Smith County still under burn ban

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although some East Texas counties have dropped their burn bans, Smith County’s is still in effect.
“Since we brought the burn ban on, the US drought monitor has updated and brought us into D2 which is a higher drought category,” said Jay Brooks, Smith County fire marshal. “It is going to take some serious rainfall.”
Brooks doesn’t expect the burn ban to be lifted next week unless we get a lot of rain.
“We’re going to need to see some widespread, really good, drenching rains before we can recommend lifting this ban at this point,” said Brooks.
Yesterday’s rain was not enough.
“We had some rains yesterday and I checked with our KBDI this morning and even with the rain we had, it only affected the county by two points,” said Brooks. “It went from a 735 to 733. For the citizens to kind of gauge, some areas did receive some fairly significant rainfalls but unfortunately, it didn’t make a difference.”
Just because it’s raining, doesn’t mean you can burn.
“Unfortunately, we had a rash of five or six of them that broke out when the rains were occurring yesterday,” said Brooks. “I just want everyone to know, rain does not exempt you from the burn ban, even if it’s raining we still write a citation for a burn ban violation.”
Brooks said at this point, people should be aware.
“We’ve roughly given ten citations in the last week,” said Brooks. “We’re trying to work with people, obviously, but at this point, the words been out there long enough.”
The citation for burning during a ban is a $500 ticket.
