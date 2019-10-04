No horsing around at Kilgore horseshoe tourney

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - It hasn’t been there since 2011, but it was time for it to revisit Kilgore - The Horseshoe Pitching State Championship.
Pitchers came from all around the state, ages 13 and up, for a little competition.
The Texas Horseshoe Pitchers Association has about 400 members, and a whole bunch of them showed up to compete. Friday’s tournament was mostly the elders division.
Danny Berry, of Gilmer, and Walter Jackson, of Overton, were occasionally under the scrutinizing eye of Judge Chris Callahan Sr.
“I like pitching horseshoes. My wife’s real good at it, but I slack a little bit,” Berry said.
Some players were still in the learning process.
“Oh, yeah, about 30 years of it but I’m still learning,” Berry smiled.
He was pitching against Walter. They’re both members of the Kilgore club.
“Usually we play either against each other or together if it’s a doubles situation,” Jackson said.
But this tournament was every man for himself, according to Callahan Sr. who has been a judge for, “about an hour and a half now."
But he’s been in the game a little longer than that.
“I compete on Sunday morning at 8:30 but today I’m just volunteering to help judge and make sure that, for example, if they call a judge I’ll judge the shoe based upon where it’s located and award points,” he explained.
He says Kilgore’s pits are big enough for the tournament.
“We have to have at least twenty courts to hold a state tournament,” he said.
And as far as Berry and Jackson, well, they like to win but they also enjoy meeting new people.
They all encourage the public to come and watch but there’s something to keep in mind.
“No horses, just horseshoes,” Callahan Sr. laughed.
One thing’s for sure, none of these competitors are ready to be put out to pasture.
The Horseshoe Pitching State Championship goes through Sunday at Kilgore’s City Park.
