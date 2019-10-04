EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start with very light winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day today and a few more scattered showers and thundershowers by afternoon. Temperatures will finally be cooler this afternoon with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Any showers will diminish after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Saturday will start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy and nice Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers Saturday afternoon. Sunday, temperatures warm back into the lower 90s, but a stronger cold front arrives late Sunday night. Expect showers and thundershowers along the front through Monday morning and clearing skies by Monday afternoon. Temperatures next week finally return to average and even below average a few days. Afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 70s.