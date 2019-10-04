Longview body cam released in officer involved shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas police officers have been cleared in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.
On Aug. 7, two Longview police officers encountered Detravian Allison while investigating a stolen vehicle parked at the Longview Square Apartments.
The dramatic police body camera video is out and it shows the events that led of the fatal shooting. We have viewed the videos in their entirety and determined they are too graphic to air as a whole. We want to warn you that portions of the video may be disturbing.
Aug. 7, Longview officers Jason Kelley and John Collier arrive at Longview square apartments looking for a suspect in an altercation at a gaming store. Police found a vehicle reported stolen during a carjacking earlier in the week.
As they arrive they confront Allison near the vehicle.
“Get down on the ground! 52 Longview shots fired! got him? keep him at gunpoint," Kelly was heard to say in the video.
Both officers opened fire, and Allison was struck four times. During the initial encounter, officers observed two subjects inside the stolen vehicle.
″We still have one on foot northbound. Black male, blue shirt. Ya’ll 2 go look for the other one," a officer was heard saying at the scene.
Officers restrained Allison, giving first aid, and Kelly repeatedly urging Allison to stay with him.
“Keep breathing for me alright. Keep breathing. Keep breathing man! Hang with me bud," Kelly is heard saying.
Allison was transported to the hospital by ambulance, escorted by police across town. He later died from his injuries. There has been no identification or information on ‘who’ the second person was in this case.
A grand jury unanimously found that officers Kelley and Collier were justified in their use of deadly force.
