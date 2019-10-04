Tyler police release more details regarding shooting on Jan Avenue; suspect still being sought

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are on the scene in an area inside the loop in Tyler where a shooting has occurred.
The call came in at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday.
Tyler Police Department PIO Don Martin says that two people have been shot. The first victim is an 18-year-old male who lives at a residence on Jan Avenue. He said the suspect knocked on his door and when he opened it, he was holding a gun. The suspect at the door shot the victim once. He has a non-life-threatening wound.
Martin said there was a struggle inside the home, and more shots were fired. The suspect was shot once in the stomach. The suspect then got the gun back and ran out of the house on foot. Witnesses stated that they saw him run toward the back yards of neighboring homes, but police have not yet found him.
The victim does know the suspect and has identified him. Police have not released his identity at this time. He is a black male in his twenties, wearing a dark blue shirt.
Martin says that if you see someone fitting this description who appears injured, call police immediately.
Residents of the area are encouraged to stay inside. Traffic will not be allowed to go through the 3500 block of Jan Avenue while this situation continues.
We have a reporter at the scene. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.