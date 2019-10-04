Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs ranging in the upper 80s for most of the area, however, a few warmer spots could peak in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thundershowers will once again be possible through this afternoon and early evening hours. If you’re planning on heading out to a football game this evening, be sure to grab the umbrella just in case. Saturday we’ll wake up with temperatures in the upper 60s but with only isolated rain chances tomorrow afternoon, highs will likely climb back into the lower 90s for a majority of the area. Sunday we will start off dry and afternoon highs will likely range in the upper 80s and lower 90s before our rain chance rapidly climb late in the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight Sunday into early Monday morning as the cold front moves into East Texas. The front will take the better part of the day to fully move through East Texas, so temperatures will be split in the upper 70s for the northern half of East Texas and lower to middle 80s for the southern half of the area. Tuesday we will wake up to the upper 50s with nothing but sunshine as highs warm only into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures return to seasonal norms for the middle part of next week, but on Thursday we will see an increase in cloud cover and scattered showers ahead of yet another cold front that will likely move through late on Thursday/early on Friday.