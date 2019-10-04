East Texas church holds 10th massive rummage sale

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Its become a landmark sale event in East Texas for a decade with proceeds going to help those in need in the community.
The 10th annual Mobberly Baptist Church rummage sale is going on at the Longview fairgrounds over the next two days.
What started with just a few donations in its beginning, is now a warehouse full of sale items.
Some at steal prices, but all part of a bigger picture for Mobberly Baptist Church to help those who need it.
"We've been having this sale once a year for 10 years. Getting to know the people that are volunteering and we have people from the community come in and say can we help and we love that," says event organizer Greg Scobee.
Every item for sale has been donated.
"This rummage sale was really born out of that heart of what we call our family service ministry. We assist family's needing financial assistance a little bit of gas, grocery money something like this. it's going to a great cause," says Mobberly Baptist pastor Glynn Stone.
And every dime goes to worthy causes, as in today, sending a special needs group to an annual camp.
"This is our special ministries group here at Mobberly. When we get back from camp and go to church next Sunday, their first question will be when are we going back," says team leader Dale Hardy.
For many it's an effort they love to be part of.
"Since the last rummage sale this time last year, Mobberlys' been able to bless 650 families in some way financially," Stone says.
Mobberly Baptist has sent special needs people to camp for the last 33 years.
And for the last 10, the rummage sale has been a big part of funding it.
The sale continues at the Longview fairgrounds Saturday from 8-am to 2-pm.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.