City seeks to bring historic buildings into code

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Preserving historic structures is done in cities across the country, including East Texas, as time wears down old buildings.
An ordinance code in Longview is directed at neglected properties, that happen to be in a historic old downtown area.
The well-traveled brick-top Methvin Street in Longview is lined with empty commercial buildings, some that have been condemned by the city.
“Back in 2015 the city adopted our Longview comprehensive plans which said over the next 15-20 years what kind of improvements changes to we want to see in town. And one of the key parts of that was dealing with some of the dilapidated buildings,” says City of Longview Public Information Officer Shawn Hara.
Several properties around the city have been targeted. The most prominent? Methvin and Sixth streets. Known as ‘Junction Turn’ because of the nearby railroad.
“In 2016 we adopted what’s called our property maintenance code. Owners of the property maintain that property at a safe level. We got to make sure that property is safe,” Hara says.
But getting the buildings up to code is just part of it. Some of them have been here 100 years, and the city would like to preserve that history.
It was a busy area in the 20s and 30s, with loading docks and merchants, but now a relative ghost town with buildings deemed unsafe.
"There are a lot of older buildings that kind of have that downtown feel that have fallen into disrepair. Some don't have roofs," says Hara.
While some have been renovated, most desperately need to be.
“There’s an economic impact as well because where you’ve got a building that’s been left to rot, that can have an impact on the surrounding area. We’d love to see these structures brought back to life,” says Hara.
City officials would like to have the buildings brought up to code rather than having them torn down for a new structure.
