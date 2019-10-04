Celebrating Freedom of Flight: Rusk County Airport to host annual fly-in

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Airport will host its annual fly-in on Saturday, Oct. 5. This year’s fly-in theme is Celebrating Freedom of Flight, according to the Rusk County Airport’s website.
The event is supported by Scott Glover and the Mid-America Flight Museum. Their mission is to honor veterans, mentor kids and to provide opportunity for community involvement.
In past years, Scott Glover and the Mid America Flight Museum provided rides to veterans in unique and rare aircraft. This year’s event will again offer free Young Eagles Orientation rides for the kids. Parents can register kids ages 8 through 16 at www.ruskcountyairport.com.
“I’m an old retired marine here, and of course everything I like to do out here has got to do with patriotism or honoring our veterans, which is about one in the same. We’re going to let our veterans know that they are appreciated for what they gave us in the freedom we enjoy today," said Rusk County Airport Manager Ron Franks.
Live music will include Sheila and the Caddo Kats.
The air show is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rusk County Airport, 3500 CR 416A
Parking and shuttle rides will be available from the Rusk County Expo Center.
