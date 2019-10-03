‘Wings of Tyler’ art display to be unveiled Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler will look a bit more “heavenly” starting Thursday. The "Wings of Tyler’ art project is set to be unveiled on the facade of the Edward Jones building at the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Erwin Street.
The interactive mosaic mural features five sets of giant wings on the side of the building, encouraging people and their pets to take pictures and share it on social media. The wings, created in various sizes and heights, are finished in Venetian mirror-glass.
The project is a privately funded collaboration between Tyler artists Cassie Edmonds and Dace Lucia Kidd.
A Texas native, Edmonds is a self-taught mosaic artist. “Cassie has gained international awareness with her innovative and aggressive approach, creating both small and large-scale mosaic installations and sculptures,” a news release stated.
Kidd, a classically trained artist, was born in Riga, Latvia and became a U.S. citizen in 2017 after moving to Texas. She began taking art classes at the age of six and primarily works with the media of oil and acrylic on canvas. Kidd has been involved in creating multiple large-scale private and public mural installations, including ‘The Eyes of Tyler’ in 2018.
“It’s been a true marathon of work. The excitement and anticipation, of seeing it completed, by everyone and myself is what makes it worth,” Edmonds posted on Facebook.
An unveiling for ‘Wings of Tyler’ is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. in downtown.
