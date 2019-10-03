Voters will decide future of Cancer research in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Voters heading to the polls in November will help determine the fate of cancer research in Texas.
In the November election, voters will decide whether to continue funding the Cancer Prevention Research Institute for another 10 years.
If proposition 6 passes, it would authorize the state legislature to increase grant funding from three billion to six billion dollars for CPRIT. The agency uses bond proceeds to award grants for cancer research.
Dr. Paul McGaha, Physician and Chair of the Department of Community Health, UT Health East Texas, tells KLTV “if you look at some rates of lung cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer, in East Texas they are among the highest in the state.”
Dr. McGaha says billions of dollars in cancer fighting grants are on the line when voters head to the polls on November 5th.
“One of the big grants we have is for Colon Cancer in a 19 soon to be 32 county area screens are paid for by the grant for people who would otherwise wouldn't be able to get those cancer colon screens,” explains Dr. McGaha.
Dr. McGaha says UT Health East Texas has received six grants that were funded by cancer "CPRIT" to help them in their research.
“We are making inroads to colon cancer, we hope to make more in lung cancer and other areas in the future and the institute is under riding a lot of that research, a lot of that activity so it’s been very beneficial to us,” says Dr. McGaha.
Opponents of proposition six such as Texans for Fiscal Responsibility say, "while well-intentioned, CPRIT has not been a good steward of taxpayer dollars and cancer research is not a core function of government."
Without new funding supporting the researchers, doctors say it will lose state funding in 2022.
There are over 6,000 people in East Texas who over the last three years have had colon cancer screens because of this project.
Off year elections like this one don't get a whole lot of attention according to Edna Morris, Smith County Registration Clerk. In 2017, Morris says close to 6,000 Smith County voters turned out to cast a ballot for the statewide constitutional amendment election.
Doctor McGaha says it’s important for voters to turn out to the polls.
As within any election it's up to the will of the voters how they will decide but id encourage voters to look up proposition 6 to be informed and study it up for themselves,” explains Dr. McGaha.
The deadline to register to vote in the November 5th election is on Monday October 7th.
