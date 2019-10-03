Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Scattered showers and thundershowers will develop across East Texas this afternoon. Drier locations will warm into the lower to middle 90s but if you’re lucky enough to get some rain then you will enjoy temperatures closer to the upper 80s for highs. A weak front will try to move through East Texas tonight and early tomorrow. We won’t see a big dip in temps tomorrow due to the front but it will be a good area for showers and thundershowers to develop throughout the day on Friday. Quiet conditions for Saturday with near 90 degree temperatures during the afternoon and only a few isolated showers possible south of I-20. Late on Sunday our first real cold front finally arrives. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in East Texas Sunday afternoon ahead of the front and will likely last through Monday morning before we see clearing conditions behind the front. Temperatures are looking fantastic by Monday, with morning lows in the middle 60s and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southerly winds return by the middle part of next week and temperatures are expected to climb back into the middle 80s by Wednesday.