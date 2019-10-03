Smith County jury deliberating sentence for man who stabbed, killed father

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury is now deliberating the sentence for a man who was convicted of stabbing and killing his father.
Thursday marked Day 3 of the trial for Patrick Crowder Jr. He was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
The jury heard closing arguments from both the defense and prosecution. They also heard testimony from members of Crowder Jr.'s family and pastors from both of his parents’ churches.
“He needs to be held accountable for going to get that knife and sticking it in his daddy’s neck because his daddy was showing him some tough love,” the prosecution said during the closing arguments.
During the defense’s closing arguments, they asked the jury to consider probation so that the family could heal.
“They told you the healing process cannot start, and this family needs healing, and they need to do it in a family unit. The only way they can heal as a family unit that has to be probation," one of the defense attorneys said.
The prosecution asked the jury to choose prison time but left the number of years up to them.
