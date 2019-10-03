Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Today the NFL announced that Mahomes was named the AFC offensive player for the month of September. Under Mahomes leadership the Chiefs are 4-0, one of only three NFL teams to still be undefeated after the first month of play. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass last week against the Lions, the East Texan led the offense on 13-play drive with just over 20 minutes in the game to beat the Lions. It was the second week in a row that Mahomes orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final 2 minutes of the game.