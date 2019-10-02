East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt. After a beautiful day today, but unseasonably warm, we should begin to see some scattered showers and/or thundershowers through Friday. A very weak cold front has been delayed and is now expected to move into the northern counties on Friday morning and slide slowly into the southern counties during the day. By the time the front reaches Deep East Texas, it will be very weak and should begin to dissipate. The second cold front is still in line to make it through our area on Sunday, bringing with it some additional rain and much cooler temperatures. Showers and a few thundershowers are possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Much cooler air arrives on Monday and will stick around for at least a few days. Come On Fall!!!