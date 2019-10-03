Nac feeling new energy after starting district play 1-0

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons had a new energy this week at practice after beating Jacksonville last week in their district opener.
The Dragons started the year 0-3 but are 1-0 in games that count. Nac along with Pine Tree and Marshall all won in week one of 9-5A DII play.
“It is easy to get focused when you get on the film with Lindale,” Coach Darren Allman said. “They are a talented and well coached team. Probably one of the best teams we will play outside of Lufkin.”
From this point on the games matter and the dragons are focused on making the playoffs for a second straight year.
“Wins do miraculous things for you with players and coaches and that relationship,” Allman said. “It all goes together for them and they go to another level of trust and belief that they weren’t at before.”
Kickoff from Lindale Friday night is set for 7:30 pm.
