Longview’s Haynes King to play in Under Armour All-American game

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview quarterback Haynes King has been chosen to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game in January.
King was awarded an honorary game jersey Thursday at Longview High School.
“King is one of more than 100 players selected to compete in the 13th annual Under Armour All-America Game, a nationally televised competition spotlighting the country’s top high school seniors,” Under Armour Director of Communications Dan Mihalik wrote in a news release.
The game takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida and will air on ESPN2.
King is rated No. 18 in the ESPN 300 ranking of the nation’s top seniors. The release notes that King is also ranked No. 1 among dual-threat quarterbacks.
King helped the Longview Lobos secure a state championship title last year after an 81-year playoff title drought. Earlier this year he announced his commitment to play football for Texas A&M University.
John King, Haynes’ father and coach, said the timing of his son’s decision was key because a lot of colleges were “knocking on his door.”
The quarterback had offers from nearly 30 schools.
One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, his arm and legs will fit nicely in the Aggie system.
“We run a kind of pretty good, diverse pro-style as well as A&M does,” Haynes King said. “Doing that, I’m exposed to a lot of new and different type offenses.”
