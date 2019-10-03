Kilgore ISD keeping students, staff inside as precaution because of gas line break

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore ISD is keeping its students and staff inside as a precaution today because of a broken gas line.
A post on the Kilgore ISD Facebook page stated that the district was notified that a natural gas line was broken in the south part of the town around noon on Thursday. The break was near Kilgore ISD’s primary, Chandler, intermediate, and middle school campuses.
“There is a strong smell of natural gas in the air, so we have taken precautions and are keeping our students and staff indoors until we receive updated information from the city,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.