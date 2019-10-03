Karl Rove talks about impeachment inquiry during stop in Tyler

“America’s passing through a populist moment, so both major political parties, democrat and republican, have been disrupted and are being roiled by internal stresses and strains. And our politics is broken, Washington doesn’t seem to work, two parties are at each other’s throats, and people are wondering what the heck is going on,” Rove said. “The president is an unusual character. He came to office in a startling upset. He’s been a very disruptive person, and yet so many good things have come from that. The economy is strong, good nominees to the Supreme Court, great regulatory environment, Tax reform, which is going to make us more competitive on the international scene, and then he’s doing some things abroad that have been in America’s interest."