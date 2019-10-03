Karl Rove talks about impeachment inquiry during stop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2019 UT Tyler Leaders and Legends breakfast held Thursday featured Karl Rove, national commentator and former deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush.
Rove addressed a select group of business leaders during breakfast at the UT Tyler Alumni House.
Leaders and Legends started in 2018. The forum is designed to bring top East Texas business leaders together with renowned business legends. Last year’s event featured Steve Forbes, publisher of Forbes, the nation’s leading business magazine.
Rove, who now works as a columnist for the Wall Street Journal and a Fox News Contributor, answered questions about the political climate.
“America’s passing through a populist moment, so both major political parties, democrat and republican, have been disrupted and are being roiled by internal stresses and strains. And our politics is broken, Washington doesn’t seem to work, two parties are at each other’s throats, and people are wondering what the heck is going on,” Rove said. “The president is an unusual character. He came to office in a startling upset. He’s been a very disruptive person, and yet so many good things have come from that. The economy is strong, good nominees to the Supreme Court, great regulatory environment, Tax reform, which is going to make us more competitive on the international scene, and then he’s doing some things abroad that have been in America’s interest."
On the topic of impeachment, Rove said the democrats are making two mistakes.
“They’re doing it too fast, and they’re being too partisan. What’s going to happen is they’re going to try and pass by Thanksgiving, I think it’ll take them until Christmas, to pass a resolution through the house and impeaching the President will be almost a straight party line vote, and it’s going to go nowhere in the Senate,” he said.
He pointed to several points in history when the nation was divided and believes any division present now, will eventually go away.
“We were bitterly divided in the 60s and 70s. We were bitterly divided in the 30s. We were bitterly divided for the 25 years after the Civil War. We were bitterly divided in the decades leading into the Civil War,” Rove said. “We’ve seen broken politics, but the good common sense of the American people eventually reasserts itself, somebody steps forward to lead the country, and heals the wounds.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.