John Nix suspends campaign for Tyler mayor

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler mayoral candidate John Nix is suspending his campaign.
Thursday, Nix released a statement via his campaign management team to his supporters and the media.
"Dear Friends,
My announcement in March that I would run for the office of Mayor of Tyler came as the result of much thoughtful consideration, advice from those I trust, and most importantly, prayer.
But we don’t always know the full scope of God’s plans for our lives. Today, I am suspending my campaign—and I want to explain why.
In March, my construction business was in a place where I felt I could devote a proper amount of my time to the business of the city. That has changed—but in a good way. I have a unique opportunity to buy out my partner, even as the business continues to grow. My partner, as many of you know, is in fact my father. He’s ready to retire, and I want to give him this opportunity, just as he gave me so many opportunities when I was growing up and just starting out.
That will mean a lot of things—including some changes in key personnel. I won’t have Dad’s steady hand and wise counsel to guide the business as I attend to city matters. I’ll need to re-establish the footing of Nix Construction as a sole proprietorship.
These are all positive developments in the lives of our family members, and I’m eager to move forward and see what God has in store for us in this new season.
But I’m no less passionate about my commitment to the city of Tyler. I will continue to be deeply involved in city governance and the business community, and I will continue my work to make Tyler a better place for all of us.
As I suspend my campaign, I do so with confidence that my friend Don Warren, with whom I served on the City Council, is up to the task of leading Tyler into its next phase. We have had many discussions, and I know his commitment to the city is no less heart-felt than mine. He has pledged to hold true to the principles that have led Tyler to where it is now, a model of municipal government—low taxes, no General Obligation Debt and a commitment to use the sales tax on a pay-as-you-go plan.
I spoke before of seasons. I know in my heart that God wants me to continue to serve the city of Tyler and its citizens, and I feel sure that in another season, I will again offer myself for the position of mayor.
Sincerely,
John Nix"
Mayoral candidate Don Warren also released a statement following Nix’s announcement.
“I have the utmost respect for John Nix and his years of service to the City of Tyler. We served together for six years on the Tyler City Council and we have many similar views about leading our City into the future. John currently serves on the Half Cent Sales Tax board and is chairman of the Developers Roundtable. While we wish John the very best in his future endeavors, his expertise in leading these boards is invaluable as we move our great city forward."
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.