John Nix suspends campaign for Tyler mayor

As I suspend my campaign, I do so with confidence that my friend Don Warren, with whom I served on the City Council, is up to the task of leading Tyler into its next phase. We have had many discussions, and I know his commitment to the city is no less heart-felt than mine. He has pledged to hold true to the principles that have led Tyler to where it is now, a model of municipal government—low taxes, no General Obligation Debt and a commitment to use the sales tax on a pay-as-you-go plan.