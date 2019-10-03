Henderson school board member accused of having opponent’s truck damaged, campaign signs stolen

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Henderson ISD school board member who is accused of damaging belongings of a man running against him for the position.
Jonathan Earl Best, 58, of Henderson, is charged with state-jail felony criminal mischief. He was arrested on Sept. 27, and he was released after he posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, candidate Adam Duey reported to the sheriff’s office that his truck tires had been slashed. He said he had introduced himself to Best and Best said “I will destroy you,” according to the affidavit.
Duey said that after he repaired his truck tires, he drove his truck for a short time before the engine died, and he suspected the gas tank had been contaminated. According to the affidavit, Duey reported his political signs were also stolen. On Sept. 25, a series of game camera photographs showed Best’s employee’s vehicle involved in the stealing of another political sign belonging to Duey.
The investigator spoke to the employee, who admitted it was his truck and the person driving the truck was a friend of his son, who must have been driving the vehicle without permission, according to the affidavit.
The investigator next talked to the employee’s son and the friend, who confessed to accepting $40 from Best to steal the signs and $100 for slashing the tires and putting a handful of sugar in the gas tank, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states a third-party consent call between the employee’s son and Best corroborated the allegations when Best declined to have additional signs stolen, stating “No, at-a-way I can sit on stage and say I don’t know nothing about it.”
