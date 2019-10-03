Health care facility geared toward men coming to Longview, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A startup company specializing in men’s health care is opening two of its first locations in Longview and Tyler.
Men’s Best Primary Care has been issued a building permit for 7924 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Its website also lists a future location at 3080 N. Eastman Road in Longview. The Longview location plans to open on Nov. 4 and the Tyler location is scheduled to open on Nov. 18.
“Men’s Best Primary Care is committed to helping every man be their best with practical, patient-centric care that fits their lifestyle at a surprisingly affordable price,” the company’s website states. “From annual physicals to IV hydration, we offer convenient, customized care in an environment that feels less like a clinic and more like a living room."
The company brands itself as a “one-stop shop for men’s primary care."
The website boasts TVs in every exam room, high-speed wifi, sports memorabilia, comfortable leather chairs, snacks and a hydration bar.
The facility states they accept most insurance plans.
The following is a portion of a press release issued by the company Thursday:
“We are excited to bring Men’s Best Primary Care to Tyler and help men optimize their potential to lead a healthy lifestyle,” said Christopher Blann, Men’s Best Primary Care president. “Our goal is to make men’s healthcare more accessible and convenient, creating a positive experience that lessens the intimidation factor of a typical doctor visit.”
Patients can book an appointment online in advance, with the promise to be seen on time, or simply walk into a Men’s Best location. All Men’s Best facilities are decorated with a relaxed, living room-like setting complete with big screen televisions and sports memorabilia from local teams. Exam rooms are equipped with large screens designed to assist doctors with easy-to-understand visuals that open the lines of communication and build relationships between patients and medical providers.
“Open communication helps us to better understand and treat an existing problem and is key for proactive care,” said Dr. Loc Trieu, Men’s Best Primary Care chief medical director. “We take pride in our high level of patient care. For example, our patients can expect next-day test results and follow-up calls from our medical providers to check-in and answer any remaining questions.”
The medical office is helping men take charge of their health with a $25 screening that can detect a variety of conditions without obvious symptoms including blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. Men’s Best accepts most major insurance plans and offers affordable prices for those who are uninsured.
