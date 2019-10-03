Grace Community’s Jeremiah Milton earns ASB Red Zone Player of Week honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community’s Jeremiah Milton is the Week 5 ASB Red Zone Player of the Week, and even though he had six touchdowns and 488 yards against Center last week, the TDs are secondary because his focus is his team’s success.
“Last week’s outing, I was just focused on the game and just doin’,” Jeremiah Milton said. “I always tell my fellow players I don’t care about the touchdowns I get. I just want to help the team.”
Milton’s work ethic comes from his father, the Reverend Jerome Milton. East Texas sports fans may recognize the Rev. Jerome Milton as the former track coach for B.K. Gorman.
“Even when the times got hard for us, he’s been pushing us forward even when times were tough for us,” Jeremiah Milton said.
Norm Thompson, Grace Community’s head football coach, said Jeremiah Milton is a hard runner.
“He only knows one way to go and that’s downhill as hard as he can,” Thompson said. “He gives us a great picture. He jumps in on scout team every day, and his reasoning is, ‘Coach, they gotta have a good look,” and I say, ‘You’re right,’ so he’ll get after us sometimes on defense.”
Jeremiah’s brothers, Emanuel and Isiah, are his teammates.
