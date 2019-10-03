Fire marshal: Cause of fire that destroyed Smith County home ‘undetermined’

By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | October 3, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:32 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a Smith County home late Wednesday night has been ruled undetermined.

Smith County Asst. Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said Thursday that the cause remains undetermined, and the investigation was closed.

Numerous fire departments were called around 10 p.m. Wednesday to County Road 3159, off of Highway 31 in Smith County. When fire crews arrived, they found the home already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were successful containing the flames to keep them from damaging another nearby home. The woman who lives in the home said her son was inside when the fire started, but he was able to get out safely.

There were no injuries reported.

