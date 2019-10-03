Fire destroys home on remote Rusk County road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas couple escaped their burning home with just the clothes on their backs.
The fire started around 7:20 Tuesday night on County Road 287-D, in a remote area of Rusk county, north of Henderson.
Brian Smith's sister lived at the home and was just returning from a family visit when she smelled and spotted smoke inside.
"She came back and got me, and we called 9-1-1," Smith says.
Chapel Hill, Kilgore and Elderville fire units responded to the blaze.
But the remoteness of the area delayed fire crews arrival, and precious seconds went by as the wood framed home became a fireball.
"They did the best they could," says Smith.
The couple was unharmed, and no firefighters were injured.
"At first it was a bit tolled, but we try to look on the bright side," Brian says.
But they literally lost everything they had in the flames.
"Clothes and food. I know those two things are very much needed," Smith says.
The homeowners were insured and have been put up in a hotel by family members.
