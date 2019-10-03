East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, Upshur, and Van Zandt. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers are likely to continue in portions of East Texas through early tonight. A few of the storms may get fairly strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. We are not expecting much severe weather, but, as always, we will monitor the activity in East Texas for you. A few more scattered showers/thundershowers on Friday and even a chance on Saturday for just a few more. On Sunday, a strong cold front is expected to pass quickly through East Texas bringing with it more showers/thundershowers and fall-like temperatures to the area. Showers may continue into early Monday morning, then clearing skies and much cooler temperatures are likely. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning are likely to drop into the middle 50s with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another front is possible late on Thursday of next week as well. Stay tuned.