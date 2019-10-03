East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All weight class averages of feeder steers and heifers ended a full four to eight dollars lower. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls finished firm to a dollar higher. The market says buyers were working against a negative feeder board closing along with weather changes that are on their way.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes traded mostly steady.
Trade activity was moderate to good with a large variety on the market this time of year. The panhandle received much-needed rain that turned pastures back green.
Coastal Bermuda producers in north and east texas got rain so should have another cutting if armyworms don’t get to it first.
