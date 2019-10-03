Crews repair 6-inch gas line rupture in south Kilgore

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - South Kilgore residents could smell the strong odor of natural gas for several hours today.
According to Kilgore Fire Marshal Brandon Bigos, a bulldozer doing excavation work cut a 2 by 12-inch hole in a 6-inch pipeline in the 2700 block of South Henderson Boulevard. Although many residents, including students and staff at Chandler Elementary and a nearby nursing home, could smell the gas, there were no evacuations.
Centerpoint got the line shut down around 2 p.m. It took time to locate the leak since it was buried deeply. The school kept its doors shut and students inside during the leak. The odor lingered some time, but it dispersed after the line was shut down.
