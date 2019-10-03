Chandler crews responding to gas leak

CHANDLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews in Chandler are responding to a gas leak.
The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday on Highway 31, between Fourth and Main streets. Chandler Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Wes Johnston said the 6-inch gas main was cut while a crew was doing a tree removal.
Johnston said officials are waiting for Atmos Energy representatives to arrive on scene.
The area has been temporarily evacuated.
Thursday afternoon the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert to motorists that all lanes of Highway 31 were shut down in the area.
Highway 31 is closed from the intersection of FM 315 West to the railroad overpass and all traffic is being rerouted, the department notes.
