AAA Texas: Statewide gas prices continue downward trend
Stock image of gas prices (Source: KTRE)
By Khyati Patel | October 3, 2019 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:37 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Average gas prices across Texas continue to fall, but that’s not the case nationwide.

Nearly three weeks after attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, man Texas are seeing a trend of cheaper gas prices, according to AAA Texas.

Drivers in Tyler are seeing an average price of 2.26 per gallon of regular unleaded. That’s two cents lower than a week ago and 35 cents lower than the same time last year.

In Longview, the average price per gallon is $2.30, also two cents down from last week.

The average price in Angelina County is $2.40, and $2.38 for those in Nacogdoches County. Both of those are higher than the statewide average of $2.34.

The statewide average is three cents less than a week ago and 31 cents less when compared to the same day last year.

The national average is $2.66, which is one cent more compared to this day last week and 25 cents less than a year ago.

